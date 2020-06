The Appeal Court, by a 2-1 decision, has determined that it has jurisdiction to interpret Article 177 (4) of the Constitution of Guyana but the Guyana Elections Commission must determine ‘if more valid votes are cast’.

This decision was made by both Justices Brassington Reynolds and Dawn Gregory; however, Justice Rishi Persaud had ruled that the Appeal Court has no jurisdiction and as such, struck out the motion.

The Appeal Court since has granted three days stay on its orders.