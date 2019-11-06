Court dismisses illegal firearm charge against Police Constable

Jerome Liddell, 24, of Lot B 2 Bent Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, who was on trial before Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts walked a free man after the illegal firearm possession charge against him was dismissed.

When the matter was called on Tuesday, the Chief Magistrate ruled that after going through the evidence, she is of the opinion that the prosecution failed to prove their case.

As such, she dismissed the case.

Liddell, a Police Constable, had denied the charge which stated that on May 26, 2019, at Thomas Land, Georgetown, he had in his possession one 9 mm pistol when he was not the holder of a firearm license. He was represented by Attorney-at-Law Dexter Todd.

Reports are Liddell and three others were in a car when ranks intercepted the vehicle and asked to conduct a search. During the search, the gun was allegedly found in the vehicle.