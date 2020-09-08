Couple in alleged Ponzi Scheme facing 14 more charges

As the probe widens into the alleged Ponzi Scheme, Cuban national Yuri Garcia-Dominguez and his Guyanese wife, Ateeka Ishmael, were on Monday arraigned on 14 new charges, bringing the total number of charges they are facing to 55.

The couple appeared virtually before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, where the new charges were read to them.

The charges detailed that between May and July 2020, with intent to commit a felony, the couple conspired with persons known and unknown to obtain a total sum of over $ 9M from 14 victims under false pretence.

The couple was represented by Attorneys-at-Law Glen Hanoman and Dexter Todd. They were granted $800,000 bail each.

They will make their next court appearance on November 2.