Couple found dead in Linden home

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a couple whose bodies were discovered with multiple stab wounds in a home at Linden, Region Ten.

Dead are 59-year-old Imogene Gordon of Wismar, Linden and Royston John of East Berbice Corentyne.

The discovery was made on Wednesday sometime after 21:00hrs.

John was reportedly discovered lying on his back by the entrance of the door of the lowerflat of the incomplete two-storied home while Gordon was discovered lying facedown.

The bodies were examined and discovered to have multiple stab wounds to the upper torsos.

Police canvassed the scene and reportedly discovered a knife which is suspected to be the murder weapon.

Several persons in the area were questioned by ranks in relation to the incident.

A neighbour recalled hearing the woman screaming prior to the bodies being discovered.

The neighbour then tried calling the woman’s cellphone but received no answer.

As such, the neighbour called the Wisroc Police Outpost and lodged a report.

The bodies were transported to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced them dead on arrival.

Information revealed that some time ago, Gordon had filed a complaint against an ex-lover.

The complaint was that the ex-lover had threatened to chop off her hands and feet. He was arrested and charged in connection with the allegations on March 10 and later appeared at Linden Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Dylon Bess where he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was placed on a six month bond to keep the peace.

An investigation is ongoing.