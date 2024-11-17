Couple dead in Mahaica murder/suicide

Thagewante Motie, a 28-year-old resident of Supply Squatting Area, Mahaica on the East Coast Demerara (ECD), has succumbed to chops wounds inflicted by her partner, who has since died by suicide.

Police say the woman was seriously wounded with chops to her neck and arm. The incident occurred at about 21:00h on Thursday, November 14 at her Supply, Mahaica, home. She was admitted as a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and died at about 16:00h on Saturday while receiving treatment in the recovery room at the city hospital.

The suspect, who has been identified as 26-year-old Uram Doorbassa called ‘Anil’, a labourer of Belmonte, Mahaica, subsequently died by suicide the following day while being hospitalised.

Police investigations indicate that at about 21:00h on Thursday, Motie had an argument with the suspect in her yard. The suspect eventually used a cutlass and chopped the victim twice, once on the neck and the other on her arm.

After injuring the woman, the suspect consumed a poisonous substance. Both Motie and the suspect were subsequently rushed to the GPHC, where they later succumbed.

--- ---