An intelligence-led operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force’s Narcotics Branch, on Thursday night at Patentia Squatting Area “Skull City”, West Bank Demerara, has resulted in the arrest of a couple after a search of their home revealed an unlicenced pistol with twelve (12) live rounds in a magazine and (three hundred twenty-five) grams of Cannabis packaged in small-seized ziplock bags.

According to the Police, t hey are being processed for Court.