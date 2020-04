A Guyanese man and a Venezuelan woman have been arrested in connection with a drug bust made at the Bartica Stelling, Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni).

The incident occurred on Thursday.

The Guyana Police Force said, acting on information received, ranks intercepted the couple at the Bartica Stelling where their belongings were searched.

The ranks discovered 2,670 grams of suspected cannabis concealed in several taped parcels.

The couple is being processed for court.