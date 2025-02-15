Couple arrested after unlicensed gun, ammo found at their EBE home

A 48-year-old Guyanese businesswoman and her 41-year-old Venezuelan husband, both of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, were arrested by Police ranks in Regional Division #3 after an unlicensed 9mm pistol and six matching rounds of ammunition were found at their home.

Based on police reports, acting on information received, a team of ranks led by an Assistant Superintendent, earlier today (Saturday, February 15, 2025), visited the couple’s Lot 65 Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo home, where they met the woman, 48-year-old Latchmin Romotar.

One of the ranks informed the woman of the reason for their visit and she consented to a search of the premises. During the search, which was conducted in the presence of the 48-year-old woman and her husband, Wiollian Rivero, a 41-year-old Venezuelan national, the ranks discovered a bulky plastic bag on top of a wardrobe in a bedroom.

The bag, when opened in their presence contained a 9mm pistol with six matching 9mm rounds.

Both Latchmin and Wiollian were told of the offence committed and cautioned. Under caution, Latchmin replied saying: “Officer I gave a boy an ounce of gold and he gave me the gun until he repay me”. The husband, on the other hand, denied any knowledge of the gun or ammunition.

They were both arrested and escorted to the Leonora Police Station, along with the firearm and ammunition.

They both remain in custody pending further investigations.

