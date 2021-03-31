Countrywide curfew, restriction on social activities remain in updated Covid-19 measures

The 10:30pm to 4:00am national curfew remains in effect for next month, according to the updated Covid-19 measures published in the official gazette.

Restrictions on a number of social activities also remain in effect. Specifically, the guidelines state that no person shall host or attend a cinema (except for a drive-in cinema), a private party, a reception, a public or hotel swimming pool, a wake or vigil, a club, a meeting, or any other social activity.

See full measures: