Council for Persons with Disabilities calls for monthly grant, low income housing, job opportunities

The Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) today listed a number of issues which it would like to see the new government take on board, including the provision of a monthly disability grant, low income housing and more employment opportunities for persons living with various forms of disability in Guyana.

See full statement from the Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities

The Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) congratulates His Excellency President Irfaan Ali on his party’s victory in the March 2, 2020 National and Regional Elections, resulting in his ascension to office as the 9th Executive President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

We commend President Ali on his vision and development agenda for the country as outlined in his inauguration speech, and we look forward to working with His Excellency and his government to promote and fulfill the inherent rights of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in Guyana. We also take this opportunity to call on President Ali to ensure that his development plans are inclusive; creating equal opportunities for PWDs to live independent and productive lives.

We have taken initiative in outlining some areas that would greatly help persons with disabilities in Guyana. We look forward to:

The establishment of a monthly Disability Grant, in place of the Public Assistance

Opportunities for employment of qualified and skilled PWDs in the public sector

Improvements in the delivery of education to children with disabilities

Provision of low income housing for PWDs

Provision of assistive and mobility aids

Allocation of yearly subventions to Disabled People Organisations (DPOs);

Modification and enforcement of building codes to promote accessibility to public buildings;

Allocation to small contracts to companies owned and operated by PWDs and to promote small business development in the disability community

As a national civil society umbrella organisation, we anticipate a productive partnership with the new government as we work together to create a more inclusive and accessible Guyana.

The Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) is the umbrella body that represents the majority of Disable People Organisations (DPOs) from across Guyana, working in the areas of advocacy and capacity building. The DPOs represents all types of disabilities.