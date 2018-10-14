Corriverton woman killed by mentally unstable lover

A 38-year-old Corriverton woman was stabbed several times to the body by her mentally unstable lover on Sunday morning.

Iranda Frank of Lot 110 Crane Street Queenstown Corriverton was attacked by the 34-year-old labourer at around 08:30h.

Reports indicate that the man who is a deportee from the United States of America and the woman were having an intimate relationship. Just two weeks ago, the couple reportedly moved in together.

However, on Sunday morning, Frank was seen running along the roadway as the suspect gave chase.

The man, nevertheless, caught up with the now dead woman and flung her into a nearby drain. The suspect then went after the woman and dealt her several blows to her neck with the knife he was carrying.

The woman was picked up and rushed to the Skeldon Hospital but by that time she had already succumbed to her injuries.

The perpetrator has since been taken into Police custody along with the suspected murder weapon. He is expected to be arraigned with murder in the new week.