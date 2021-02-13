‘Corridor of Unity’ programme to foster cohesion in ECD communities – President Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali today announced that several communities along the East Coast of Demerara will benefit from a pilot project to enhance unity as Guyana moves forward with a singular objective of growth and development for all.

The communities targeted are Lusignan, Enterprise, Buxton, Foulis and Golden Grove. The Head of State made it his mission to personally inform the residents of the plan.

His first stop was at Lusignan where he highlighted the uniqueness of the programme.

“These villages will be part of a pilot programme that we’re referring to as a Corridor of Unity and Oneness; that oneness will be stretched all across our country, as we build a future that is sustained on unity and respect for all.”

President Ali was joined by several government officials, including Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, the Honourable Anil Nandlall; Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Honourable Hugh Todd; Minister or Culture, Youth and Sport, the Honourable Charles Ramson Jr and the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, the Honourable Susan Rodrigues.

The President also presented sports gears to the various clubs in the communities as he announced another project, ‘the Republic Unity Cup ‘.

The President noted that sport brings the communities together in a non-contentious way. He said that in addition to a trophy which will be up for grabs, the winning team will also earn the opportunity to benefit from community development projects.

“So you are playing for your community,” the Head of State urged.

He reiterated that the programme will give meaning to the message of oneness and reminded the residents of his address in Parliament on Thursday about his Government’s intention to unify the country.