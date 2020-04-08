CORONAVIRUS: Guyana now has 37 cases, 6 deaths

The Ministry of Public Health has stated that the total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana now stands at 37 as of April 8, 2020.

This was disclosed by caretaker Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence in her update to the nation today.

Seven persons who have been quarantined and three persons who were isolated have been medically cleared and will be discharged today.

The number of coronavirus deaths locally has risen to six with the most recent death occurring on April 7, 2020.

One hundred and forty-five persons have been tested with 108 of those tested returning negative and 37 positive (this figure includes the six deaths)

A posthumous test conducted on the latest fatality proved he was indeed positive for the coronavirus.

Another 27 are in institutional quarantine. With reference to the patients in institutional isolation by MOPH, the number is 30.

The current number of persons hospitalised in the COVID-19 ICU is three.

The Public Health Ministry continues to offer psychosocial support for those in need of these services.

The Global statistics as of April 8, 2020, stand at 1,279,722 confirmed cases with 72,614 deaths while in the Region of the Americas, the total number of confirmed cases is 384, 242 cases with 11,097 deaths.

The Ministry of Public Health is again calling on all citizens to heed the health advisories and observe the correct hygiene measures and precautions. Citizens are also asked to always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation so as reduce the spread of the coronavirus diseases.