Coretta McDonald’s political ties hindered GTU’s negotiations, created division within union – suspended executives

– seeking court order to remove McDonald as union’s General Secretary

The President and Second Vice President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) have approached the Demerara High Court with a Fixed Date Application (FDA), challenging their suspension and calling for the removal of General Secretary Coretta McDonald.

Dr Mark Lyte and Julian Cambridge, the applicants, contend that their suspension was unlawful and procedurally flawed. Additionally, they argue that McDonald’s dual roles as General Secretary and an elected member of the National Assembly compromise the union’s integrity and effectiveness.

McDonald, a representative of the A Partnership for National Unity – Alliance for Change (APNU/AFC), is at the centre of the escalating controversy. The applicants allege that her continued tenure introduces political bias into the union’s dealings with the Government, adversely affecting negotiations and creating challenges in representing public sector teachers.

The applicants are seeking a court declaration that McDonald is not lawfully entitled to hold her position as General Secretary—or any other elected GTU position—while serving as a Member of Parliament. They assert that this violates Rule 3 of the GTU Constitution, which prohibits MPs from holding office in the union except for the Immediate Past President.

Flaws in suspension

Dr Lyte and Cambridge stated that their suspension was executed without adherence to due process. They recall that during a December 17, 2024, meeting of the GTU General Council, a motion was introduced to suspend them with immediate effect, pending an investigation. The motion was reportedly approved by a majority vote.

However, the applicants claim they received no prior notice of the motion, were not informed of the allegations against them, and were denied an opportunity to respond. They assert that the motion stemmed from allegations that they acted unilaterally in reaching an agreement with the Government to end industrial action last year. The two executives deny this, arguing that their actions were based on decisions approved by the GTU General Council.

Following their suspension, the applicants allege that letters signed by McDonald were sent to various agencies—including the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Labour, Education International, and the Caribbean Union of Teachers—informing them of the decision. They further claim that their offices were padlocked by GTU officers, barring them from fulfilling their elected roles.

Improper

Lyte and Cambridge argued that the General Council was improperly constituted at the time of their suspension because McDonald, as an elected Member of Parliament since 2020, is not eligible to hold office in the GTU under the union’s constitution. They believe her continued tenure exacerbates internal tensions and weakens the union’s ability to negotiate effectively with the State.

The applicants are urging the court to expedite the hearing of their case, citing the urgent need to resume their duties and prepare for the upcoming GTU elections in April 2025. They note that the suspension can only be appealed at the union’s triennial conference, coinciding with the elections, further complicating matters.

Dr Lyte and Cambridge emphasised that more than a month has passed since their suspension without any investigation being initiated. They maintain that their suspension is preventing them from fulfilling responsibilities as union leaders.

The FDA names McDonald as the principal respondent, along with other GTU representatives, including Mariska Williams, Meon Crawford, Joseph Decunah, and Elecia Barker. The applicants are represented by attorney Kamal Ramkarran.

