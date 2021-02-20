Corentyne woman allegedly drowns at koker dam

Police are investigating the alleged drowning of woman at the Fyrish Coker Dam, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is 60-year-old Janki Goberdhan of Fyrish Village, Corentyne. The incident occured around 19:30h on Friday.

According to police reports, Goberdhan who suffers from an illness that requires her to be in the company of someone, left her residence unknowing to any relative for an unknown location.

She was later seen lying in a drain and was then escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body, which bore no marks of violence, was then taken to the Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.