Corentyne trio to face ganja trafficking charges

Two women and a man were on Thursday arrested after they were nabbed with a quantity of marijuana at a house at Auchlyne, Corentyne.

Based on reports received, on the day in question, Police, acting on information received, went to the home of the man at Auchlyne Village.

Upon arrival, the farmer was seen in his yard in the company of two females with two bulky bags in his possession. Upon seeing the Police, he quickly dropped the bags and fled the scene.

In the presence of the two females, the ranks retrieved and opened the bags during which a quantity of ganja was unearthed.

The women were arrested, with one of them admitting ownership of the prohibited substance which amounted to 705 grams. The male suspect who had fled the scene earlier in the day was subsequently nabbed in the community.

The three persons remain in custody and are expected to make their court appearance shortly.