Corentyne teacher robbed during home invasion

The headteacher of the Kildonan Primary School is now fearful after bandits invaded her home at Lancaster Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six.

Shereen Ali was asleep at around 04:45hrs on Thursday when she was awoken by a noise coming from the lower flat of the two-storey house.

Before she could get up, she was confronted by two masked men – one armed with a gun and the other with a cutlass.

One of the bandits placed the gun at her neck and demanded money and jewellery.

The woman told this publication that she told the bandits that she did not have any money or jewellery.

However, the men ransacked her home in search of valuables. They eventually found a bag containing a quantity of gold jewellery valued $2.3 million.

She said that the men also took a cellular phone valued at $100,000; an electronic tablet valued $12,000, and some alcoholic beverages.

She said that the men gained entry by opening a window in the lower flat. The police have since been notified and an investigation launched.