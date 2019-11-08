Corentyne piracy attack: Joint murder charge slapped against accused

The three accused in the Corentyne piracy attack and murder made their second court appearance at the Whim Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on a charge of killing four fishermen in October.

The Police, however, withdrew separate murder charges against the trio and instituted a joint charge.

Two of the accused were initially charged jointly when they appeared at the Number 51 Magistrate Court a week ago and then the third was placed before the court two days later.

Before the court are 22-year-old Suresh Sundat, called “Chu Chu Bai”, 30-year-old Narine Dhanrajh – both of Belvedere village – who were initially charged; then last Friday, Lennox Grimmond, 38, of Cromarty Village was charged.

It is alleged that between October 5 and 13 in the Corentyne Magisterial District, they murdered Kawal Kissoon, called “Ajai”, of Letter Kenny, Corentyne; Otto Lamar Petrie of Miss Phoebe Village, Port Mourant; Marvin Tamesar, also called “Buddy” and “Bin Laden”, and Vishnu Seeram, called “Kevin”, all of the same village.

Meanwhile, the other two suspects, who were wanted by local Police in connection with the killing of four fishermen and were deported from neighbouring Suriname on Wednesday, are not cooperating with local law enforcement officers.

According to one source, one of the men is claiming that he does not understand English. Nevertheless, Police are awaiting a response from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the way forward.