Corentyne pensioner missing for 11 days

A 66-year-old woman has been missing for eleven days and her caretaker is pleading with the public for assistance in finding her.

Missing is Lynette Sandbarry of Whim Village, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

She resided with 53-year-old Chandrawattie Singh and two others; they have been living together for the past decade.

Sandbarry was reportedly last seen on August 7 at Number 72 Village. She had visited the home of a known person who related that the pensioner informed that she was travelling to Crabwood Creek.

The woman was not seen or heard from since.

Singh said checks have been made in that community but to no avail. The matter has been reported to the Whim Police Station.

Sandbarry had left Industry, East Coast of Demerara (ECD) as a teenager to take up residence on the Corentyne where she worked and lived at a hotel at Rose Hall Town.

When the hotel was closed, she moved in with an elderly man and at his demise started living on the street and earned a living as a domestic working for several families at Crabwood Creek.

Persons who may have information of Sandbarry are being asked to contact the nearest Police Station or Singh on telephone number 621-9816.