Corentyne motorcyclist dies 1 day after crashing into motorcar

Twenty-year-old Andy Roberts of Number 56 Village Corentyne, Berbice succumbed to his injuries one day after he crashed his motorcycle into a motor car along the Corentyne highway.

Following the accident on Sunday, he was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital and then transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital and subsequently to Georgetown Public Hospital where he passed away while receiving medical attention.

Police stated that the crash occurred at about 17:45h and involved a motor car bearing registration, PWW 1546, and the motorcycle which was at the time being driven by Roberts.

According to the man’s sister Rosevern, both vehicles were traveling in the same direction in their correct lanes when the car suddenly made a turn without indicating his intentions.

Family members explained that at the time of the smash-up, a female was driving the vehicle but after the accident, her husband allegedly took the wheel.

Meanwhile, Regional Commander Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus said a male is in custody assisting with the investigations.

There have been 13 reported road fatality in Region Six for the year thus far, including 10 motorcyclists.

