Corentyne man mysteriously dies after pain in left hand, chest

Moments after being rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital for pain to the left hand and chest, a taxi driver took his last breath while receiving medical attention on Saturday.

Dead is 25-year-old Parmanand Drejodhan also called “Randy” of Lot 256 Clifton Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Based on reports received, on Friday last, the young man returned home from work, took a bath and went to an aunt’s house to partake in a birthday celebration. His father, Hookumchand, told INews that whilst at the birthday, he ate some food and took a few drinks with his cousins.

“He come home back and at about 02:30h he wake up and call out to the mother telling she that he getting a pain to he left hand… the mother rub it but the pain continue. So, after some time, he tell he mother that the pain gone to he chest…,” the aggrieved father stated.

Without hesitation, the young man was rushed to the hospital where he died while receiving medical attention. The frustrated father stated that while the doctors told them that his son might have suffered a heart attack, a post-mortem will have to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

The father stated that his son was a very quiet young man who worked very hard to get what he wanted. The death of his son, he added, has taken a toll on his and his wife, who is yet to come to grips with the death of their son.

The young man leaves to mourn his parents and two siblings.