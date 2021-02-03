Corentyne man gets 3 years for discharging pistol

An unemployed Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) man was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for firearm and ammunition possession and discharging a loaded firearm.

Sahil Hardin also called “Papper”, 20, of Nigg Village, appeared before Magistrate Retina Singh at the Albion Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to the two charges.

Police stated that on January 30, 2021, he had in his possession one Walther PPKS 9mm pistol and one .32 round of ammunition.

On the said day, Police were responding to a report of loud explosions in the vicinity of Z Supermarket, Albion, Corentyne, and upon receiving information, the party of policemen went to a drinking bar at Nigg Public Road where they contacted Hardin and carried out a search.

During the search, a spent shell was found in his possession. The spent shell was reportedly from him discharging several rounds in the air. He was arrested and charged.