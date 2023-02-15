Corentyne man found dead in trench on birthday

A Corentyne man was this morning discovered dead in a trench at Number 65 Village, Corentyne in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

He has been identified as 27-year-old Khemraj Mahabir, a labourer of Number 65 Village, Corentyne. His body was discovered in a trench located one street away from where he lived, at around 07:00hrs.

Mahabir would have celebrated his 28th birthday today.

The man was last seen alive on Tuesday, when he had left home to go to a nearby shop.

His mother, Grace Mahabir said he was an epileptic and may have suffered a seizure.

Villagers say the man is also a frequent consumer of alcohol.

Police are a waiting on an autopsy to be performed on the body.