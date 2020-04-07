Corentyne man dies after bitten during fight with employee

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who died after being bitten during a fight with one of his employees.

Dead is 43-year-old Land Administration Consultant Mahindra Mangru also called ‘Papo’ of Port Mourant, Corentyne.

Mangru and one of his employees were involved in a scuffle after the worker had gone to his boss’ house to collect payment.

Moments later, Mangru was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Port Mourant Hospital where he died while receiving medical attention.

The incident occurred shortly after 07:00h today.

The dead man’s nephew Krisna Persaud told this publication that he was at home when he got a message stating the Mangru was taken to the nearby Hospital.

Meanwhile, the police say that 56-year-old Latchman Looknauth called ‘Latcho’ a labourer of Haswel, Port Mourant who works with Mangru, claims that he visited his boss’s home to collect his salary but Mangru refused to pay him.

This resulted in an argument between the two men.

Mangru reportedly became annoyed and armed himself with a cutlass and fired a chop at Looknauth wounding him in the head. In turn, Looknauth reportedly pushed Mangru to the ground and bit him.

He then went to the Port Mourant Hospital to seek medical attention and was advised to make a report to Whim Police Station.

At the Whim Police Station Looknauth was arrested.

Meanwhile, the only marks which were seen on Mangru’s body was a bite from a human on his right hand.

The Police are investigating.