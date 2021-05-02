Corentyne man crush to death by pickup

Micheal Hendriques, 42, of Number 19 Village, Corentyne, Berbice was crushed to on Saturday night after he was ran over by a pickup vehicle.

The accident occurred around 18:40h at White Bridge Access

Road, Kendall’s Village, East Coast

Berbice.

Police said that motor pickup, PXX 3661, was proceeding north along the access road when it is alleged by the driver that he attempted to turn the vehicle around to proceed south out of the said access road.

In so doing he turned east into Second Street which is situated on the eastern side of the access road and stopped.

He then reversed in a north western direction and stopped before proceeding in a south eastern direction and in so doing he felt the vehicle ran over something on the eastern side of the access road.

He then stopped his vehicle immediately and disembarked to see what it was and he saw a male lying on the eastern side of the access road with injuries to his head in a unconscious condition.

As a result he was picked up by the said driver and conveyed to New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and died a patient while receiving treatment.

Breathalyzer test conducted on the 49-year-old driver and same read 00 micrograms.

The vehicle was lodged and a notice of intended prosecution was served on the driver. Further enquires in progress.