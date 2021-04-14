Corentyne man crashes car, lands in ditch after pig runs across the road 

A 23-year-old man of Alness Village, Corentyne, Berbice last evening crashed the vehicle he was driving after a pig ran across the road.

The accident occurred along the Tain Public Road, Corentyne Berbice at around 18:00hrs.

Police said the car was proceeding west along the southern drive lane at a normal rate of speed when the driver, Clinton Mallay, alleged that a pig ran across the road.

The driver said he applied brakes, swerved north and lost control of his vehicle and ended up in a trench.

The driver was taken out of his vehicle in a conscious state by public-spirited citizens and escorted to Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted for observation after he was crying out for chest pain.

His condition regarded as stable. A breathalyzer test conducted on the driver read zero.

Further investigation is ongoing.