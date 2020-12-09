Corentyne man arrested over semi-automatic pistol, camouflage clothes

A 28-year-old unemployed man of Number 79 Village, Corentyne was this morning taken into police custody following the discovery of several unlawful items in his home.

In a statement released by the Guyana Police Force, it was noted that ranks conducted a search at around 03:30hrs today on four homes.

In one of the houses, they unearthed a 9mm semi-automatic pistol with one magazine and five live rounds. They also found three camouflage shirts, two camouflage pants, one camouflage mask, one camouflage bag, two grey hoodies, and five smartphones.

The items were lodged and the suspect is in custody assisting with the investigation.