Corentyne labourer slashed to neck with cutlass during robbery

A 35-year-old taxi driver is now in police custody after he was identified as the suspect who slashed a fellow villager to his neck during the course of a robbery which occurred on Sunday evening at Number 58 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Eric Haripersaud, a 21-year-old labourer of Number 58 Village, was walking home at around 21:00hrs when he was approached by the suspect who was armed with a cutlass.

The perpetrator reportedly placed the cutlass to the young man’s left-side neck and relieved him of his cellphone along with some $15,000 in cash.

The victim then recognised the suspect, causing him to slash the young man to his neck. In return, Haripersaud picked up a piece of wood and tried to defend himself, but at that time, the suspect had already escapade.

The labourer raised an alarm and his friends rushed to his aid. He was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where he was treated and sent away.

He then made a police report at the Springlands Police Station.

On Monday, at around 01:30hrs, police officers visited the suspect at his home where he was told of the allegation, cautioned, and arrested.

A search was carried out at his home but the stolen items were not found.

Several persons were contacted and questioned but no useful information was received.

Furthermore, the area was searched for CCTV camera but none was seen. The suspect is presently in custody assisting with the investigation.