Corentyne labourer gets $100,000 bail for allegedly raping woman at knife-point

A Corentyne labourer was on Thursday placed on bail in the sum of $100,000 after appearing before Whim Magistrate Renita Singh to answer a charge of rape.

Twenty-seven-year-old Grafton Clarke of Kildonan Village, Region Six (East Berbice/ Corentyne) pleaded not guilty to the charge, which detailed that on June 4, 2020, he committed the act on a 23-year-old woman.

It was reported that the 23-year-old woman and the accused were imbibing when he asked her to accompany him to the foreshore. Upon arriving at the foreshore, she was reportedly held at knife point, and the suspect and another man carried out the act on her.

The suspect is expected to make his next court appearance on June 29.