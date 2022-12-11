Corentyne farmer found dead in trench

The lifeless body of a Corentyne farmer was this morning pulled from a trench in his home village.

Dead is 49-year-old Burnett Gray of Alness, Corentyne, Berbice.

The farmer, who planted rice and reared sheep, was discovered at about 6:00h today in the sheep-grazing area some distance away from his home.

The discovery was made by his reputed wife, Althea Pearson, who was at the time with her aunt.

The woman said Gray was last seen alive on Saturday.

According to Pearson, on Saturday there was a disagreement between her husband and some of the workers who worked in the rice field.

She said she asked her husband to remain at her mother’s home and sit on the step while she go and round up the sheep.

“Ah seh ah coming back and den we gon go and look after business with dem boys. And I left and go away and look after the stocks [Sheep],” Pearson related.

According to her, when she returned to her mother’s home, her husband was gone.

“I don’t know where he left to go,” she explained.

She became worried after some time had passed and she did not hear form Grey. Several villagers were contacted including family members but all of them said they did not see Grey.

Early Sunday morning, Pearson along with an aunt of hers went in search of Gray and at about 6:00h, they discovered his body in a trench surrounded by vegetation.

“He was a loving person. We go farming together, we graze stock all together…all the way we dose be together,” the now-widowed woman said as she sobbed.

The couple shared three children.

Police have launched an investigation and are waiting on an autopsy to be performed on the body.