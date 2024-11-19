Corentyne farmer dies after being beaten by friend

A Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) farmer died on Saturday, one day after being hit in the head by a friend with whom he was imbibing.

Dead is Amrith Persaud, 62, a farmer of Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne, Berbice.

The incident occurred after the two were involved in an altercation following a misunderstanding.

The incident between him and a friend occurred on Friday afternoon at a supermarket at Bush Lot Village, Corentyne where the duo had been imbibing and Persaud passed away on Saturday evening in an ambulance while being transported to Georgetown for further medical attention.

His wife of fifteen years, Haida Ibrahim recounted that on Friday evening when she arrived home, her husband was already home and in bed.

She said he had difficulty opening the door for her after getting up. However, he eventually got the door opened and went downstairs into the hammock.

“He lie down and saying ‘Ano knock am and he going fuh police’.”

The woman said she did not pay much attention to her husband, not realising the severity of the hit he had received. She said he thought he was under the influence of alcohol.

However, the following morning before she left to go to the market to sell, she sent one of her grandchildren who lives nearby to stay in the house.

While at the market the child telephoned her and said that his uncle was unable to communicate.

“He tell me come quick like Uncle gon dead,” the woman related.

The woman said while she was making arrangements to get home, a family member went over and took Persaud to the hospital.

“They say that he have to go to Georgetown to do a CT scan and I have to go with him,” she said she was told when she arrived at the hospital.

It was after 18:00h that they left the New Amsterdam Hospital for the city.

According to Ibrahim, about five minutes into the journey, the doctor on board told the ambulance driver to stop and she saw them trying to resuscitate her husband and after a while, he told the driver to go back to the hospital and told her that Persaud did not make it.

Police subsequently arrested the suspect at Number 70 Village.

According to Regional Commander Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus, the police will have to await the results of an autopsy before proceeding with the investigation.

