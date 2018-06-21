Corentyne farmer brutally stabs wife to death, consumes poison after

A 28-year-old woman was brutally stabbed to death by her reputed husband who later attempted to take his own life at Corentyne, Berbice on Wednesday evening.

Dead is Tovanie Simmons of Corentyne Berbice.

Her attacker has been identified as 30-year-old Imran Lyte, a farmer.

Based on information received, the incident occurred at about 23:20hrs.

INews was informed that Simmons was staying at her mother’s residence, and as such, on the evening in question, Lyte visited the home to discuss a misunderstanding between him and the woman’s brother- which had occurred on Sunday last.

However, the 28-year-old woman, who is said to be a mother of four, and Lyte became involved in a heated argument.

This resulted in the accused allegedly whipping out a knife from his left side pants waist and stabbing Simmons several times.

This publication was informed that the woman barely managed to run out of the house, by jumping from the veranda, and running about 200 meters east before she fell to the ground.

Lyte then allegedly ran up behind the defenceless woman and slit her throat, before fleeing the scene to hide out in the back dam area of the village.

Simmons was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

She reportedly sustained 12 stab wounds to her neck, left breast, back, left hip, left forearm, right chest and chin, collectively.

Meanwhile, the woman’s attacker reportedly consumed poison after the incident and as such, he is presently at the Pour Mourant Hospital receiving treatment while under heavy police guard.

Investigations are ongoing.