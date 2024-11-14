Corentyne dog killers apologise; case dismissed

The two men who were before the Number 51 Court, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) for allegedly killing a dog, have accepted the charge against them and offered an apology to the owner.

After the prosecution had laid its case and Magistrate Tuanna Hardy called on the accused to lead a defence, Attorney-at-law Rodwell Jagmohand indicated to the court that the two accused and the owner of the dog had come to a compromise and the accused were willing to offer an apology to her.

Magistrate Hardy then called the owner of the animal, Gomatie Kooardeo to take the witness stand. She asked Kooardeo if she was willing to accept an apology and Kooardeo said ‘yes’, noting that the men also have to apologise to the court.

Khemraj Ramdass, 71, a US citizen and of Number Village, Corentyne, Berbice, and Farad Jarawan, 25, a carpenter of Number 64 Village Corentyne, Berbice were charged under Section 176 (1)A of Summary Jurisdiction Act chapter 8:02 as amended by act #10 of 1998.

It is alleged that they killed a dog belonging to Kooardeo of Number 63 Village, Corentyne on October 11, at Number 63 Village.

After the duo made an apology to both Kooardeo and the court, the magistrate dismissed the matter.

When the case was initially called on October 16, Magistrate Hardy told both men that the charge carries a 6-month jail term and a $15,000 fine.

They were given pre-trial liberty after posting $120,000 bail each. Ramdass also had to lodge his US passport.

