Corentyne couple arrested after 230g cannabis found in their home 

Police in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) have arrested a couple after a large quantity of marijuana was found in their home.

The discovery was made sometime around 05:15h on Friday (May 8, 2020).

According to police reports, acting on information received, the ranks went to the couple’s Ankerville, Corentyne, home and conducted a search for the narcotics.

In one of the bedrooms, they found a bulky parcel along with 174 small-sized ziplock bags – all containing suspected cannabis. The narcotics were later weighed and amounted to 230 grams.

The occupants of the house, a labourer and his reputed wife, have been detained.

Meanwhile, during an eight-hour eradication operation on Friday at Ebeni and Bartica Village, Upper Berbice River, police ranks found and destroyed several acres of cannabis cultivation.

The field contained more than 2000 plants as well as approximately 10,000 kilograms of dried cannabis and a camp – all of which were also destroyed.

According to the police, the current street value of the narcotics destroyed is $21,022,800 Guyana currency.