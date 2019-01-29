Corentyne businessman robbed by armed bandits in fifth encounter

…2 in custody

A Corentyne businessman was shot at Sunday morning when two men broke into his Clifton Village home and carried away cash and jewelry.

Sunday’s attack was the fifth time bandits visited the business place, Garbar’s Halall Chicken Outlet.

Two men; one carrying a firearm and the other a cutlass, broke into the home of poultry dealer Doodnauth Takpersaud at about 1:30h.

The bandits removed $235,000 from Takpersaud, $80,000 from his two nieces, two cellular phones and a quantity of jewelry before escaping.

The men then made good their escape.

They had cut a hole in the fence to gain access to the yard.

According to Takpersaud, police arrived about 30 minutes later.

They then visited two homes and have since been able to arrest the two suspects.

On November 31, there was an attack on the business place. At that time Takpersaud was not at home. His niece, Padwattie Chanlon was beaten. On December 3, there was another attack.

“This is the fifth time in three months I must say that they have attacked there. I am calling on the relevant authorities; if it is the Minister or the Commissioner of Police to look into this matter,” Takpersaud pleaded.

Following Sunday’s attack he has since installed security cameras.

Police are continuing their investigation.