Corentyne businessman attacked, robbed by 2 gunmen

Two gunmen attacked and robbed Ravindra Somai called ‘Buxton’, a 31-year-old businessman from Corentyne, Berbic, at about 19:15h on Friday at his Corentyne, Berbice, home.

Somai was relieved of $400,000 (cash); two gold chains valued at $800,000; one gold band valued at $115,000, and one S22 Plus Samsung phone valued at $120,000.

According to the police, the two suspects were masked and both armed with handguns. They went to the scene on a Black and Red XR motorcycle.

The gunmen rode up the businessman’s Tint shop, which he operates at his home and pointed the guns at Somai and his workers.

At that time, the businessman was wearing the jewellery mentioned and one of the bandits dealt him a lash to his head with the gun and told him to hand over all the jewellery and money he had, which he did.

The bandits then escaped on the motorcycle. Police are presently looking for the suspects as investigations continue.

