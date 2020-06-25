Cops yet to locate suspect in murder of West Ruimveldt woman

Eighteen-year-old Timothy Evans who is accused of murdering his West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, neighbour, continues to evade the police almost one month later.

On May 1, 2020, Evans shot 59-year-old Florence Ford, of Lot 24 Front Road, West Ruimveldt in her left eye, after she left her house to witness a commotion between him and another neighbour.

Reports are on the day in question, at approximately 01:30h, the dead woman’s neighbours Brian Wiltshire and Timothy Evans were engaged in a heated argument over a motorcycle. After hearing the argument between the two men, Ford left her home to see what was happening.

During that time, both of the men armed themselves with cutlasses; one of the men also had a gun.

Wiltshire told police that he witnessed Evans stealing a motorcycle from his friend, and went to his home to recover it.

Upon arriving there an argument escalated, and Evans whipped out his gun, shooting Wiltshire in the right side of his chest, while Ford was shot in the left eye.

Both of the victims were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where they were examined by doctors. Ford succumbed to her injuries.

The Guyana Police Force has since issued a wanted bulletin for the arrest of Evans.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Timothy Evans is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-1389, 227-2128, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.