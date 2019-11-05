Cops yet to determine identity of charred remains found in car trunk

The identity of the charred remains that were discovered inside the trunk of a burnt car in a swampy area in Mahaicony, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), on Friday still remains a mystery to local cops.

Investigators are, however, working along with the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) with the hope of locating the owner of the burnt vehicle.

This is according to acting Crime Chief, Senior Superintendent Michael Kingston, who told Inews that to date, there has been no testing on the remains but investigations into the matter continue.

“We have to get approval to send the samples overseas because I think it is bones. I am not certain whether the lab here can do it but whatever we do, we have to get approval to send overseas.”

According to Kingston, since the gruesome discovery on Friday, news has been circulating that the burnt body belongs to a missing witness in a murder trial, 36-year-old Collin Rodney, of 70 Joseph Pollydore Street, Lodge, Georgetown. However, he stressed that such pronouncements at this stage of investigations are “speculation and presumptions.”

Less than five months ago, the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL) had announced that almost five years after being officially opened, it was now able to conduct critical tests that would aid in the fight against crime.

Director of the G$1.049 billion building, Delon France during the commissioning ceremony for the new services this year had listed the newly added features, stating that DNA tests which can be conducted there would use samples from the human cheeks, semen and vagina, hair, blood and most importantly, fingerprints or touch.

However, no mention was made about the testing of bones that could possibly be discovered at some crime scenes.

Rodney, a former policeman, also known as “Glock”, “Troy” and “Cutty” was last seen on October 25, 2019, at about 08:00h, when he left his home to attend court to give evidence in the murder trial of his cousin, Marlon Rodney. He was a witness to his cousin’s murder.

He had left his residence driving his car, a silver-grey Toyota Allion, PRR 1076, which is believed to be the car that was torched on Friday. However, he was a no-show in court.

Thirty-nine-year-old Osafa Grundell, called “Safo”, of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown, and James Fraser, 21, called “Dab”, of Garnett Street, Georgetown, were charged for the murder of Marlon Seon Rodney, called “George”.

It is alleged that between April 25 and April 30 last, at Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, the 35-year-old taxi driver of Lot 71 Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown, was involved in a heated argument with Grundell, Fraser and another man called “Curl Up”.

The accused reportedly whipped out firearms after the row escalated and discharged several rounds at Marlon Rodney, who was hit in the left leg.

A passerby was also shot in the process.

The injured men were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where Rodney later succumbed.

Related