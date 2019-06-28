Cops yet to arrest suspects in attack on SASOD’s Joel Simpson

Managing Director of the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) Joel Simpson had confirmed that the Police are yet to arrest the men who attacked him on June 16.

This was confirmed by A-Division Commander Marlon Chapman, who stated that the main suspect is being sought by Police. He has since managed to evade the lawmen.

It was previously reported that Simpson had to be rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was attacked and beaten by six men. The ring leader was known to be a trouble maker, in fact, he was before the Court for assaulting a Trinidadian Singer.

Moreover, it was reported that Simpson had visited the Bourda Market to purchase snacks after a night out when he was swarmed by the six men, with whom he had an earlier encounter at a night club.

He alleged that, as he continued to ignore the men while making his order, he was pushed to the ground and badly beaten.

He said a City Constable, who attempted to intervene, was also attacked by the men. He was rescued by market vendors and taken to safety.

He was later taken to a city hospital, where he received treatment for the injuries inflicted on his body.

Simpson had detailed in a Facebook post that the men began the homophobic attack at a night club while he was with a group of friends, following a day of activities.