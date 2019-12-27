Cops “very close” to solving murder of athletics coach – Commander Thomas

One week after the body of 28-year-old Seon Anthony Burry, also called “Cenestro” was discovered with multiple stab wounds to the neck and throat at D’Urban Park, Georgetown, investigators are zeroing in on his murderer(s).

This is according to Commander of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Sub-division “A” (Georgetown), Assistant Police Commissioner Edgar Thomas, who told the INews that the police had initially hauled in several suspects when the crime occurred and some of them remain in police custody.

He stated that the investigators were able to narrow down suspects. The cops are currently grilling them as to their involvement in Burry’s murder.

According to the Commander, his ranks are “very close to solving the crime” and that although the 72-hour legally stipulated detainment period of a suspect has elapsed, they were granted an extension to continue keeping them in custody for a certain period of time.

It is expected that before this extension period is over the cops will conclude their investigations into the matter and the guilty party/parties are charged.

The Rural Constable was stabbed to death on Tuesday last, and was found at about 05:45h laying there less than two hours after he had left his Lot 194 Section A, Field 7, South Sophia, Greater Georgetown home to train athletes.

He was a Rural Constable attached to the Police Force Sports Club.

Burry, who was enlisted as an RC in the Force on July 17, 2015, leaves to mourn his mother, a child, and siblings.