Cops under close arrest for attacking soldiers at BBQ

Two police constables are under close arrest regarding the attack on several ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) on Saturday last.

Two soldiers were injured during a fight at a barbecue in Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

GDF Corporal Selwyn Cumberbatch, who was stabbed several times with a broken bottle, remains hospitalised. The other soldier, Terrence Collis was also injured in the fight.

Following the incident both men were taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where they were treated for their injuries. Collis was treated and sent away.

Contacted today for an update on the investigation, Regional Commander Hugh Winter said the two policemen are being questioned about the incident.

“Though they are there for questioning, they weren’t identified. Since he [Cumberbatch] is still hospitalised, he will have to identify whether or not they [the police officers] were involved,” Winter explained.

INews understands that one of the cops is attached to the McKenzie Police Station while the other is stationed at the Central Police Station in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).