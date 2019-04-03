Cops to use body cameras during traffic stops, arrest situations

As part of the reformation process for a more modernised and efficient Guyana Police Force, 40 ranks from within ‘D’ Division were trained to use Portable Video Recording kits (Body Cameras).

The purpose of the training was to allow ranks to be able to operate the equipment to capture digital audio and video evidence for criminal, civil and traffic related offences, which will also assist ranks with recalling facts and other details captured by the equipment that would accurately relate a chain of events when writing reports, Police Headquarters said in a statement.

The ranks will be required to wear the Body Cameras during their shift at all times and should activate it when it is absolutely necessary in situations such as: traffic stops, priority responses, vehicle pursuits, arrest situations, vehicle searches, physical confrontations and crimes in progress etc.

The training was conducted at the Leonora Police Station Recreational Hall on March 27 by Constable 24148 Callace Isaacs and Constable 24606 Leon Joseph of the Information Technology Department (IT) of the Guyana Police Force.