Cops to undergo training to learn about Govt accounting systems

A Memorandum of Understanding was today signed by the Guyana Police Force with Cacique Accounting College to undertake the training of police ranks in accountancy.

The MoU was signed by Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag), Mr. Calvin Brutus and Accounting Assistant of Cacique Accounting College, Ms. Suzanna Das at the Police Headquarters, Eve Leary.

Deputy Finance Officer Mr. Persaud in his brief remarks welcomed the initiative and stated that it is the first of its kind to be introduced to the Guyana Police Force.

He noted that the main objective of the course is to equip the ranks in finance with international accounting principles in order to develop their skills and knowledge in having a better understanding of international standards and the government accounting system.

Twenty-two ranks, mainly from the Force’s Finance Office, are expected to undergo the 15-month long training, which will commence in November 2021.