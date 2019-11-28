Cops seeking Sophia man in AK-47 probe

The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for 27-year-old Steve Richard Bacchus, of E North Sophia, and of Lot 71 Block F North Sophia, Greater Georgetown, for questioning in relation to the possession of firearms, ammunition, and narcotics.

The crime was allegedly committed on Monday last at North Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

It was reported that an intelligence operation carried out by the Force resulted in the arrest of a construction worker and his reputed wife after they were busted with unlicensed firearms, ammunition and a large quantity of cannabis (in a pit latrine). At that time, they were still in pursuit of a third suspect.

Based on information from the Police, the six-hour-long operation conducted in North Sophia resulted in the discovery of a quantity of local and foreign currencies, along with two unlicensed firearms – an AK-47 rifle and a pistol, 69 live ammunition rounds and over 32 kilograms of suspected cannabis.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Bacchus is asked to contact the Police on telephone numbers 226-6978, 225-8196, 911 or the nearest Police station. All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.