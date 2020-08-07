Cops seeking Soesdyke man in relation to abduction 

A Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke, Linden Highway, man is wanted by ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) in relation to a case of abduction.

Miguel Mathurine, 25, of Kuru Kururu Squatting Area, Soesdyke, Linden, is being sought for questioning in relation to the abduction of Jose Fraser, which occurred on March 27, 2020, at Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Mathurine is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 216-0251/4, 265-3237, 265-7383, 226-6978, 225-8196, 226-2870, 226-7065, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

Police said that all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.