Cops seeking man involved in deadly triangular love affair

Law enforcement officials have issued a wanted bulletin for Richardo Mitchell aka “Cardo” for questioning in relation to the murder of Winston Robertson on August 10, 2020, at Cotton Tree Public Road, West Coast Berbice.

According to the Police, the 31-year-old’s last known address is Lot 30 Bennet Dam Rosignol, West Bank Berbice.

Robertson, a 32-year-old fisherman of D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice, was reportedly shot by Mitchell over a domestic dispute.

Inews was told that Robertson was driving along the Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice road when he was shot. He reportedly crashed into a building after losing control following his injuries.

Reports are that the victim was engaged in an affair with the wife of the accused.

The dead man’s wife, Dona Robertson, had related that her husband left home at about 16:30h but she did not know where he was going. She said she was informed about the shooting and headed for the Fort Wellington Hospital.

However, by that time he was already transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

The mother of two said when she arrived at the NA Hospital her husband had already died.

“I don’t want to point any fingers but I love my husband and it is bad for all my children not to have their father and I hope that whoever did this is punished by the law.”

She referred to Robertson as being a good father to his children.

Meanwhile, Police say anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Richardo Mitchell is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 333-2151, 333-5564, 333-3876, 232-0313, 226-6978, 2258196, 911 or the nearest police station.