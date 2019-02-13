Cops seeking Mahaicony man over alleged larceny of cattle

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued a wanted bulletin for Delroy Cleon Morrison who is wanted for questioning in relation to larceny of cattle committed on Abdul Jhuman between October and November 24 2018.

The last known address given for 35-year-old Morrison, is Drill, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Morrison is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 229-2289, 229-3564, 229-2557, 221-1281, 229-2750, 229-2019, 226-3650, 226-1929, 911 or the nearest police station.