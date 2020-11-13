Cops question 24 female foreign nationals found at popular night spot; several overstayed time in Guyana

See below statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs in relation to the questioning of Venezuelan, Dominican and Cuban nationals discovered during a recent cordon and search exercise

The Ministry of Home Affairs wishes to inform the general public that the Guyana Police Force on October 24th 2020 conducted a cordon and search exercise at the BAROOMBAR INTERNATIONAL. A total of twenty four (24) female foreign nationals were discovered and questioned. Eight (8) Dominican nationals, one (1) from Cuba and fifteen (15) Venezuelan nationals.

An investigation was launched into the alleged Trafficking in Person ring. As a result, investigation proved that the females from the Dominican Republic and Cuba all overstayed their time in Guyana. The females were interviewed and later sent away on cash bail to return to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Three (3) additional suspects were detained by the police for questioning, a bartender, security guard and a dispatcher. They were also interviewed and later sent away on cash bail to return to the Criminal Investigation Department.

The Ministry will provide further updates as they become available.