Cops probing discovery of large quantity of ammo found on Essequibo Coast

Ranks of G Division of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday evening discovered a quantity of live ammunition and cartridges at Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) during a search.

Based on information received, ranks acting on information received, went to the location and conducted a search. During the search, 44 live cartridges were discovered along with 38 live rounds and a spent shell, all concealed in a plastic container.

Inews understands that no arrests were made but an investigation is continuing.

Last week, a truck owner of Onderneeming was robbed and shot just outside his house by a lone bandit who managed to escape.

According to reports, Omadatt Singh had returned home at approximately 07:45h after transporting coconuts and was standing outside his house when he heard a loud explosion but later realised that it was a gunshot which injured his leg.

Shortly after, several gunshots were fired and the suspect then approached Singh at gunpoint, demanding a 120-pennyweight gold chain that he was wearing.