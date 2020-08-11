Cops issue wanted bulletin for “Satan” over fatal Corriverton shooting

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday issued a wanted bulletin for 34-year-old Rocky Profitt, also known as “Satan” of Embassy Street, Line Path Corriverton, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), for questioning in connection with the murder of 31-year-old Marlon Fordyce.

It was reported that Fordyce of Lot 39 Albert Street, Corriverton, was on Friday last killed after he was shot by a stray bullet during an altercation involving villagers over an alleged chopping hours earlier.

According to the police, Fordyce was part of a group of bystanders that had gathered after three men went to a home at Kingston, Corriverton, and accused one of the residents of chopping another man the previous evening.

On Thursday last, two men were involved in an altercation during which Michael Austin of Kingstown Squatting Area, Corriverton, was wounded. He is currently hospitalised.

However, on Friday morning, two masons called “Tall Man” and “Dutchie”, both of Number 76 Village, went to the home on one of the men involved in Thursday night’s altercation and began accusing him of wounding Austin.

They were joined by a third person called “Gunman” of East Canje. Reports are one of the men named “Gunman,” whipped a firearm from his waist and discharged a round, which hit Fordyce.

He was reportedly standing about four feet away from the shooter. As Fordyce fell to the ground, persons dashed from the scene as the shooter discharged three more rounds.

However, no one else was injured. INews was told that the shooter and the other accomplices then entered an awaiting car and drove away from the scene.

According to Police, Fordyce was rushed to Skeldon Public Hospital by the police in an unconscious state. He was later transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital, then to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further treatment but succumbed to his injuries around 20:00h.

Police also said that at about 18:20h on Friday last, the suspect’s motor car, PJJ 2319, was found abandoned at Number 76 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. Checks were made in the area for the suspect, but he has not yet been arrested. Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Profitt is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 333-2151, 333-5564, 333-3876, 226-6978, 2258196, 911 or the nearest police station.

Police said all information will be treated with the strictest confidence.